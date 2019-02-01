A Billings police officer cleared through a coroner's inquest in 2015 will have to plead his case before a jury in civil court next month.

In 2017, family members of Richard Ramirez filed a civil complaint against Officer Grant Morrison, the City of Billings, and Police Chief Rich St. John.

The family contends the shooting was excessive force and brought state negligence survivorship, wrongful death, and assault claims against the defendants.

This week Judge Donald Molloy denied summary judgements in the case.

Judge Molloy concluded in part that a material dispute exists as to whether Ramirez posed an immediate threat to Officer Morrison.

The judge added Morrison who is deceased was the only person coupled with the video who can establish relevant circumstances.

And given the inconsistencies regarding when Morrison recognized Ramirez and the scope of the warning that Ramirez was "armed and dangerous" Officer Morrison's accuracy cannot be resolved at summary judgment.

The jury trial is scheduled for March 4th at 9am.