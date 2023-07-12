Civil Air Patrol's Beartooth Composite Squadron teaches Cadets to fly

BILLINGS, Mont. -- The Civil Air Patrol is a nonprofit organization that provides Aerospace education, and Cadet programs, and they’re responsible for 99% of the small aircraft rescues in the nation.

Cadets who complete the program will receive the rank of Cadet Second Lieutenant, once the rank is achieved the young cadets will be awarded the Brigadier General Billy Mitchell Award.

16-year-old Cadet Technical Sergeant, Gavin Woods said he joined the program 4 years ago and plans to enlist in the Air Force like his older brother.

"This is a really good way because if you reach your Billy Mitchell award you will actually enter into with an E3 instead of just the regular ranks and it gives you an edge, higher payroll as well." Said Cadet Tech. Sergeant Woods

The Skewis brothers said not only will the cadet program prepare them to be effective military service members, but they also get a hands-on learning experience.

"In the Civil Air Patrol, you get a lot of emergency services training like first aid and CPR and you get survival training as well." Said Cadet Airman Ian Skewis.

His younger brother Cadet Airmen, Henry Skewis added, "there's a lot of opportunity you get like learning how to fly an airplane and other learning curves like how to rescue people."