City of Missoula seeks applicants for Affordable Housing Citizen Oversight Committee

MISSOULA, Mont. – The City of Missoula is recruiting members for the Affordable Housing Citizen Oversight Committee which will oversee the Affordable Housing Trust Fund.

Missoula City Council adopted the trust fund on July 20, 2020 and is an ongoing funding source to meet affordable housing needs. The committee will decide funding policies and create an annual allocation plan which will determine what housing projects the city invests in each year. Emily Harris-Shears, Affordable Housing Trust Fund Administrator, said they are looking for a wide range of experience.

“It’s really important to us that this committee is reflective of the community,” Harris-Shears said. “And that it is filled with the diversity of race, economic condition, housing experience, background and expertise.”

The committee will include eleven total members, nine voting members and two alternates, including the mayor, the president of city council, executive director of Missoula Housing Authority, three community members, one representative from a housing nonprofit, one representative from the field of housing or real estate and one representative from the field of banking or finance. Two of the community members must currently, or have within the last two years, received some form of help in securing their housing.

Harris-Shears said community voices will make any policies made stronger.

“We know that people have really valuable ideas and perspectives around their priorities and their experiences with housing,” Harris-Shears said.

“We don’t know those ideas or experiences unless they volunteer to share with us.”

Applications are due by 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 10. Applications can be found here. [Affordable Housing Citizen Oversight Committee | Missoula, MT - Official Website] Verbal applications are also available by contacting Emily Harris-Shears at harris-shearse@ci.missoula.mt.us or 406-552-6394.