City of Livingston to remove snow off roadways downtown

LIVINGSTON, Mont. - The City of Livingston is asking people to move their cars off downtown roads before Wednesday night to allow the city to remove snow.

The City of Livingston, Montana posted on social media the city's public works department will be clear snow beginning 11 p.m. Wednesday and will finish by 7 a.m. Thursday.

Crews will be using Grader, Backhoes and Loader’s with dump trucks to haul the snow, according to the City of Livingston

People are asked to move their cars off the following roads: