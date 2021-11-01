BILLINGS, Mont. - The City of Billings is working to get a second water treatment plant. The new water treatment plant will be built on Hesper Road, between Shiloh and Forty-eighth Street.

Public Works Director for the City of Billings Debi Meling said the drought this summer demonstrated the need for a second water treatment plant in Billings.

She said the current water treatment plant can treat about 60 million gallons of water a day. She said this summer, we were using 57 million gallons of water some days. This led to a few weeks of water restrictions.

The new water treatment plant will also have two large reservoirs to help provide redundancy in case something happens at the water treatment plant. Combined, the reservoirs will be about three times the size of Lake Elmo.

"If we had a system go down now, for any part of our system, that we don't have redundancy for, we have about eight hours of storage," Meling said. "So, in the summer, we would run out of water in eight hours if something happened. So, say we have an oil spill on the river at that location or our plant goes down for some reason. This gives us 40 days of storage in these reservoirs."

Meling said the project will cost about $140 million. The city is deciding whether to reapply for a $50 million federal grant to help pay for the project. She said they were denied the grant once, but they feel they have a good chance if they apply again. Applying for the grant could delay the project about 5 months, but if successful, could save the residents of Billings money on their water bill.

Meling said Billings residents are already paying for the new facility on their water bill. It is under a line titled "West End Water Plant and Reservoir". If the city is successful in obtaining a federal grant, it will reduce the increases people see on their bill.

Meling said the reservoirs will be available for fishing and swimming.

The project will take about 2 1/2 years once they get started.