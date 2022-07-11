City of Billings urging residents to submit flooding damages, losses report

BILLINGS, Mont. - The City of Billings is urging residents to submit flooding property damages and losses as soon as possible after Yellowstone County was included in the governor's federal disaster declaration Thursday.

“Contacting Montana DES and Red Cross are very important steps for anyone who wants or needs help,” KC Williams, disaster emergency services coordinator for Yellowstone County and the City of Billings, said in a release from the City of Billings.

Montana DES has a property damage report available online--the City of Billings said the report form it does not provide financial assistance; however, it helps Montana DES assess the demand for assistance in the state.

American Red Cross is offering residents financial help--to apply, call 1-800-272-6668. The deadline is Friday, July 29.

For residents in need of help with agricultural losses, call Kami Kraus with the USDA Farm Service Agency at (406)351-8016.

The Disaster Recovery Center is helping flood victims at Roosevelt Junior High. Flood victims may talk about their needs and damages in person between the hours of 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Sunday.

"Thursday’s addition of Yellowstone County to the presidential disaster declaration means the county is now eligible for aid through FEMA’s Public Assistance Program," the City of Billings said in the release. "The program provides supplemental federal grant assistance for debris removal, and the restoration of disaster damaged, publicly owned facilities, like the City of Billings water plant."

Authorities are still working to get Yellowstone County accepted into FEMA’s Individual Assistance program, which would include financial help for short-term housing, basic home repairs and other help.