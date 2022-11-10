...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MST TODAY...
* WHAT...Periods of light snow this morning. Additional snow
accumulations up to 1/2 inch.
* WHERE...Musselshell, Northeastern Yellowstone, Southwestern
Yellowstone, Treasure, and Northern Rosebud.
* WHEN...Until Noon MST today.
* IMPACTS...Roads, and especially bridges and overpasses, will
likely become slick and hazardous.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Persons are urged to stay indoors until conditions improve. If you
must go outside, dress in layers. Several layers of clothes will
keep you warmer than a single heavy coat. Cover exposed skin to
reduce your risk of frostbite or hypothermia. Gloves, a scarf, and a
hat will keep you from losing your body heat.
Be prepared for slippery roads. Slow down and use caution while
driving. If you are going outside, watch your first few steps taken
on stairs, sidewalks, and driveways. These surfaces could be icy and
slippery, increasing your risk of a fall and injury.
&&