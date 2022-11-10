Snow, icy roads - Vault

BILLINGS, Mont. - The city of Billings is under slick street policy Thursday morning, Sgt. Schwartz with the Billings Police Department told us.

Slick street policy means police will only respond to crashes with injuries, DUIs and crashes blocking traffic. 

BPD asks anyone in a minor crash to clear the roadway and exchange their information.

