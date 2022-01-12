BILLINGS, Mont. - Applications for marijuana-related businesses in Billings will begin to be accepted as of Jan. 13.

The City of Billings said it will begin accepting applications as of Jan. 13, however, City Ordinance 21-5785 limits the maximum number of medical marijuana dispensary licenses to eight.

Applications and general information can be found on the City’s website here.

Completed applications for medical marijuana dispensaries will be accepted until March 31.

After that date, if needed, a lottery will occur, and eight licenses will be issued.

Completed applications can be submitted at City Hall located at 210 N. 27th St.

At this time, the City says recreational sales are prohibited within city limits.