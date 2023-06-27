Billings, Mont. - During the upcoming Fourth of July holiday, public areas along the Rims, Zimmerman Park, and Phipps Park will be closed again this year by the Billings Fire Department.

Closures will begin Tuesday, July 4 at 5 AM, remaining in effect until Wednesday morning, July 5. These include public lands along the Rims from Main Street in the Heights and along the south side of Highway 3 up to and including Zimmerman Park.

Vehicle, bike, and pedestrian are prohibited from accessing and using these areas during this period.

The Billings Police Department, Yellowstone County Sheriff’s Office, Montana Highway Patrol, Billings Logan International Airport Police, and Billings Fire Department will conduct active patrols along the closed areas, according to a release from the city of Billings.