BILLINGS, Mont. - The City of Billings is seeing an uptick in the dollar amount (valuation) of commercial permits, especially over the last six months.

Buildings and Facilities Manager for Billings Jessica Iverson said the dollar amount (valuation) of commercial permits was higher in 2021 than it's been in the last few years.

Iverson said:

In 2018, there were $90.4 million in commercial permits granted in Billings,

In 2019, there were $40.4 million in commercial permits.

In 2020, there were $55 million in commercial permits.

Then, in 2021, there were $139 million in commercial permits.

Iverson said some large housing developments are a big reason for the increase. She said altogether there will be 1200-1300 new housing units created.

"The biggest thing that's driving the current construction is some really big residential developments on the West End, so the Shiloh/King area," Iverson said. "There are several multi-building, multi-family projects going on. So, these are apartment buildings that maybe have 36-40 some units per building. And then, they are doing multiple buildings."

Iverson said inflation and supply chain issues are also part of the reason for the uptick.

"Especially last year, there really was this problem with getting construction materials," she said. "And so, a lot of these projects were in the works for a while but they just couldn't move forward with them because they didn't have the materials to do it. I think by the end of last year, people got everything together and materials shortages loosened up to where they could get these projects going."

"Then, also our valuations are higher just because construction costs are higher," she added. "So, with the projects they are doing now, if they had done them two years ago, there might have been significantly less cost."

So far in 2022, there are about $38 million in commercial permits. A link to current statistics is available here.

One company looking to building a new manufacturing/production/distributing facility in Billings is Coca Cola High Country.

Director of Property Development and Facilities Joe Easton said they plan to break ground in April. He said there are multiple reasons they are building in Billings.

"High Country Coca Cola has a long relationship with Billings," Easton said. "And, of course, Billings is central to many other communities in Montana, and eastern and central Montana. So, the distribution network that already exists will be amplified."