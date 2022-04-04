The following is a press release from the City of Billings:

BILLINGS, Mont. – The City of Billings finance department closed out its first lottery round for medical marijuana dispensary licenses on Thursday, March 31 with just one application.

City ordinances adopted in November of 2021 allows eight medical marijuana dispensary licenses to be issued within specific zones of the city.

The sole applicant was Montana Advanced Caregivers, located at 1101 Maggie Ln.

The business also applied for a manufacturing license and a cultivation license.

Since the number of medical dispensary license applications didn’t exceed eight, the finance department will accept more applications through the end of this new quarter, which ends on June 30, 2022.

“We don’t want to be first come first serve, so quarterly we’ll go through this process,” said Andy Zoeller, City of Billings finance director.

The finance department will begin reviewing M.A.C.’s applications on Tuesday, April 5, 2022.

Zoeller isn’t entirely sure how long it will take to issue the licenses since this is new to the city, but he estimates it might take two weeks to complete the review. He also said it depends on the speed of correspondence between the city and the applicant.

If M.A.C. is granted the license, they will be compliant and may begin selling medical marijuana as long as the business meets state law and City ordinance requirements.

M.A.C. has been able to sell medical marijuana within city limits at its Maggie Lane location due to ongoing litigation.

In September of 2017, the city notified M.A.C. that their application for their business license renewal for their medical marijuana dispensary was rejected.

The business filed a complaint and was protected by a temporary restraining order issued by Yellowstone County Judge Michael Moses on Sept. 22, 2017.

Judge Moses issued a signed order dissolving that temporary restraining order on Mar. 24, 2022.

Selling recreational marijuana is still illegal within Billings city limits, as decided by voters in the November 2021 election.