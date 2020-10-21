Billings, Mont. – Oct. 19, 2020 — Over the past 3 years, Billings upgraded their wastewater treatment process to produce even higher quality water that returns to the Yellowstone River. Part of this $75 million upgrade included constructing a state-of-the art aeration system that maximizes energy efficiency. Aeration is the most energy intensive process required in wastewater treatment, accounting for approximately half of the electrical load used.

NorthWestern Energy awarded the City of Billings $90,000 in E+Business Partners Energy Efficiency incentives for the installation of energy efficient equipment during their recent construction project. The Billings aeration system upgrades are estimated to save about 743,000 kilowatt-hours (kWh) per year, resulting in about $57,300 in annual electric cost savings based on today’s electric costs.

The aeration system uses turbo blowers, much like a turbo charger in a sports car, that rotate at speeds of over 30,000 rpm. These high speeds allow the rotating shaft to literally levitate in air creating very little friction resistance. This results in lower energy requirements. Additionally, a new automated control system that incorporates a most open valve (MOV) technology was installed. The new control system interfaces with the dissolved oxygen (DO) probes located in the aeration tanks to control the inlet valves serving each basin. The control system functions to operate the blower/aeration system at the minimum possible pressure by operating in a “most open valve” condition. All this means less energy required to produce high quality water for the Yellowstone River.

The project was initiated by a team composed of City of Billings staff, NorthWestern Energy representatives and consultants working together to identify energy savings opportunities for the City of Billings.

During the last 10 years, the City of Billings implemented 62 energy efficiency projects; qualifying for $967,050 in energy efficiency incentives from NorthWestern Energy.

These projects resulted in an estimated 5.82 million kWhs saved per year, equating to about $455,000 in annual electric cost savings.

In addition, the City of Billings has received $612,257 in Large Customer Universal Systems Benefit funding for 14 energy efficiency projects. These projects resulted in an estimated 1.37 million kWhs saved per year, equating to about $104,500 in annual electric cost savings.

The City of Billings has also been awarded $171,823 in NorthWestern Energy E+ Renewable Energy incentives funded by Universal Systems Benefit credits for the installation of solar photovoltaic systems at Fire Stations 3 & 6, the Billings Parks & Recreation Community Center, the downtown MET Transit Center, and the new library.

The City of Billings and NorthWestern have worked in partnership for years to improve the energy efficiencies in city facilities and to reduce energy consumption while reducing operating costs.

“The City of Billings has been a leader in energy management, by looking for opportunities to make strategic investments in energy saving projects and participating in the utility’s energy efficiency incentive programs. This $90,000 E+Business Partners incentive awarded to the water reclamation facility is one of the largest incentives we have awarded in recent years,” said NorthWestern Energy Senior Key Account and Economic Development Specialist, Deborah Singer.

NorthWestern Energy has been offering energy efficiency programs for more than 36 years and provides thousands of incentives through the E+ Efficiency Plus programs for commercial customers. For a complete listing of programs go to www.northwesternenergy.com.

The City of Billings continues to look for opportunities to better utilize energy and resources. In 2019, the City Council created an Energy & Conservation Commission (ECC), composed of seven citizens with backgrounds in energy or conservation. The ECC is examining the city’s energy and water usage and developing strategies for energy and water conservation, recycling, alternate fuels, alternate transportation, alternate energy sources, and more efficient buildings.