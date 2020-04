BILLINGS, Mont. -- City Manager, Chris Kukulski, says the city of Billings is planning to reconstruct North 29th street and North 30th street into two-way streets. Right now they are both one-ways. A traffic simulation done by the city of Billings shows two-way streets could help traffic congestion and make walking downtown safer.

The Billings City Council will be meeting April 20, 2020 at 5:30 p.m. to discuss the approval and bonding process with the Montana Department of Transportation.