BILLINGS, Mont. - The City of Billings plans to break ground on the new West End Reservoir and water treatment facility (also known as the Billings Water Resiliency Project) in spring or early summer of 2023.

Billings Public Works Director Debi Meling said inflation has been a challenge.

"Just looking at a project of this size, when you're talking $130 or $140 million, and you add 10% on that, or 20% on some of those materials. Inflation is a huge factor in this project right now," Meling said. "And we're trying to find creative ways to meet the same needs."

Meling said they applied for a FEMA grant this past summer, but that didn't work out. Now they are working on applying for other grants.

She said contractors have already been hired for every stage of the project. They intend to order the first pieces of equipment for the water plant in January 2023.

The new reservoir will be three times the size of Lake Elmo and will provide water security for the city. It will be located on either side of Hesper Road from Shiloah to 48th Street. It will feature a second water treatment plant for Billings.

"We can't turn off our plant now," Meling said. "It's the only plant we have. So, we have to work around everything being operational. So, the ability to take that plant offline and do maintenance will help immensely."

Meling said the city uses between 56-57 million gallons of water a day in the summer. The existing water treatment plant produces about 60 million gallons of water a day.

"We're really close to capacity at that plant, so having a second source is important," she said.

"If something happens at that plant, we have no water," she added. "We have 8-12 hours of storage in our system. That's not enough for our community."

When the new water plant and reservoir are built, Meling said there will be 40 days of water supply.