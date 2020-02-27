The City of Billings is expecting to have a reservoir, called the West End Reservoir, completed around 2022. The reservoir will be for swimming, fishing, canoeing, and most importantly, security.

About eight years ago, Billings Public Works Director David Mumford said the city almost ran out of water reserves. There was an oil leak into the Yellowstone River in 2011. Mumford said the water treatment plant had to be shut down.

He said, "About 8-10 hours into it, we started running completely dry of water in parts of the city. About 2 or 3 o'clock, we had notified the fire department that there was not enough water in the system for them to fight fires."

These reservoir will be a game changer. Instead of having 8-10 hours of water reserves, the city will have months of water.

The West End Reservoir will actually be two reservoirs, one on either side of Hesper Road, just south of Shiloh Conservation Area. Together, they will be about three times the size of Lake Elmo. They will be connected by a steam that Mumford said people will be able to tube down.

Mumford also said there will also be a seven mile walking trail around the reservoir.

Mumford said the project will cost $120 million. It will include a water treatment plant. Right now, Billings has one water treatment plant and Mumford said it's 100 years old.

The water treatment plant is expected to be finished in 2024.