BILLINGS - The City of Billings unveiled six new electric vehicle chargers Friday, making them the first public charging stations in the city.

Four of the stations are located in the parking garage on Second Avenue North, across from the courthouse. The other two are in the hospital corridor.

The city says the charging stations will be available 24/7, and work with all electric vehicles. The rate is $2.50 per hour with a maximum of five hours.

The city installed the chargers after residents Karen Stears and Janny Kirk approached Mayor Bill Cole about the lack of public chargers in Billings.

"Now that the charges are a reality, we can all look forward to a brighter future for Billings. With more electric vehicles on the road, we can improve our city's health as we lower noise pollution and air pollution, as well as fossil fuel emissions," Stears said.

"There will be a day when the majority of cars on the road will be EV’s. Installing the chargers is a great first step for the inevitable. No better time than the present to secure our children’s futures!” Kirk said.

The electric charges were paid for through a "Charge your Ride Montana" grant from the Montana Department of Environmental Quality with Volkswagen settlement money that was awarded to the city.

The project was a collaboration between Mayor Cole, Tracy Scott, Jennifer Mockel, the Parking Division and Stears and Kirk.

Six more chargers are going to be installed at the Billings Logan International Airport later on this summer.

"Electric vehicles are not just the future, they're the present. Battery range is still a real concern -- hence the need to build more charging stations -- but the environmental benefits, acceleration and performance are unbeatable," Mayor Cole said. "These charging stations are part of our city's quest to build modern transportation infrastructure that will fuel economic development.