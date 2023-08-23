Billings, MT-The leadership from billings solid waste team answered any questions residents had about the plan to update garbage pickup during a public meeting at the library.

Kyle foreman, supervisor for the solid waste department has been working for the past two years to implement a recycling program, to help honor Montana’s natural beauty, now that dream is becoming a reality in the Magic City.

Foreman started the meeting by saying, "we are here to talk trash today, and I'd consider myself an expert in doing that, so..."

Billings resident, Margaret Beeson believes this plan came to fruition due to the rapid expansion in Billings.

Beeson said "I think the aspect of growth and how things have expanded so much that trash has built up in places and I think people spoke to that, how there's trash in their neighborhoods, trash in their alleyways. They were experiencing that and also there was a danger to the employees, so I think it's been great to recognize how responsible the department has been to take care of their employees but then also very responsive to the city."

The room was packed with local residents eager to learn more, ask questions about the new routine.

Another resident of Billings, Anna O'Donnell said that there were a few things tickling her brain about the plan, but they were answered quickly by leadership.

O'Donnell also spoke to the power of community meetings like this one, she said that "these meetings that the public works puts on are basically a town hall concept and they are great. It allows our community to come to a collective place, ask questions in an inclusive and safe environment and really get in touch with the people who are making decisions and have made decisions."

O'Donnell went on to say that the city, "hit it right on the head, they are trying to have multiple touch points in the community whether its mail, through the phone they are putting stickers on their garbage's they are having an email campaign as well as a social media campaign. Just making sure in all facets that our community members know the change and can answer any questions that come up."

The new waste-management plan includes updated trashcans, a new recycling program, and an updated pickup schedule for many neighborhoods in the Magic City.

The solid waste department is also introducing new regulations to make both residents and worker's lives easier when pickup day rolls around.

Beeson shared in a q&a testimony that she felt for the city " to present all this information and the thoughtfulness that went into doing this, in a way that I think is very equitable and just very helpful. And it's just very progressive because there are many many cities in this country that are recycling and to start this in this city, I think many of us are very grateful to you all."

This statement was met with applause from the audience.

These new services will be showing up the second week of September.

Starting on the 11th, it’ll be up to residents to sort through their trash and make sure it goes to the right place.

More information about the changes coming to the residential garbage services can be found here and here.

If you have more questions, you can call (406)-657-8315 (Option 3)