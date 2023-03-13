BILLINGS, Mont. - The City of Billings is cracking down on what it calls 'nuisance properties.' City Administrator Chris Kukulski described nuisance properties as properties with numerous code violations in the form of trash piling up, abandoned vehicles, boarded up windows, etc.
"So, you have several code violations typically," Administrator Kukulski said. "Maybe abandoned vehicles, trash piling up, boarded up windows. Things that are clearly deteriorating, not only the property itself, but also tend to be attractions for crime and degradation of property values in the neighborhood."
Kukulski said they had 11 abatements (court orders to clean up property) in 2022, more than he ever remembers the city having in a single year. He said Public Safety Mill Levy money allowed the City of Billings to beef up code enforcement.
"In some of those case, the property owners were able to take care of things," he continued. "On the other extreme, if it's determined that you're not being cooperative or don't have the capacity to get the job done, then we end up doing the cleanup. And then, it's charged against the property because the taxpayers are paying for it, to get the taxpayer reimbursed."
He said they frequently hear from community members concerned about neighboring properties.
"We've got some regular attenders the last several months who are really frustrated with neighboring properties," he said. "So, literally, each Monday, the Council and I are hearing from some members in the community who are frustrated at how slow the process has been. Primarily, the complainers who've been coming to Council have been frustrated over what they see is selling of drugs, drug use, things like that. In that case, you've got a whole judicial system where one of those properties, several arrests have been made. The process to get a person through. The cleanup of the property only took about sixty days. The activity, going through the criminal justice system, takes longer than that."
Code Enforcement Division Manager Tina Hoeger said they stay very busy. She also frequently hears from community members about neighboring properties.
"We are still very complaint driven. In fact, this morning, I received, I think, 25 emails before 7 a.m. regarding some issues in a neighborhood," she said.
She expects to have about triple the abatements in 2023 versus 2022, made possible by three additional code enforcement officers. Now, they have five residential officers, a commercial building officer and a nuisance property officer.
"I think that we're going to see a huge impact in 2023," she said.
One area of focus right now is graffiti.
"Graffiti is a public nuisance," Hoeger said. "It's terrible around town. It's something that I see everywhere and I really wish it would stop. And we are putting some additional effort into that."
She said cleaning up nuisance properties is about more than just neighborhood property values.
"Cause if you start to collect junk and trash and garbage and tires and cars, it's not just an eyesore. It doesn't just affect other property values. It's an attraction for crime, as we talked about. It's also an attraction for vermin and rodents and bugs and that's not healthy."