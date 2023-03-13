BILLINGS, Mont. - The City of Billings is cracking down on what it calls 'nuisance properties.' City Administrator Chris Kukulski described nuisance properties as properties with numerous code violations in the form of trash piling up, abandoned vehicles, boarded up windows, etc.

"So, you have several code violations typically," Administrator Kukulski said. "Maybe abandoned vehicles, trash piling up, boarded up windows. Things that are clearly deteriorating, not only the property itself, but also tend to be attractions for crime and degradation of property values in the neighborhood."

Kukulski said they had 11 abatements (court orders to clean up property) in 2022, more than he ever remembers the city having in a single year. He said Public Safety Mill Levy money allowed the City of Billings to beef up code enforcement.

"In some of those case, the property owners were able to take care of things," he continued. "On the other extreme, if it's determined that you're not being cooperative or don't have the capacity to get the job done, then we end up doing the cleanup. And then, it's charged against the property because the taxpayers are paying for it, to get the taxpayer reimbursed."

He said they frequently hear from community members concerned about neighboring properties.

"We've got some regular attenders the last several months who are really frustrated with neighboring properties," he said. "So, literally, each Monday, the Council and I are hearing from some members in the community who are frustrated at how slow the process has been. Primarily, the complainers who've been coming to Council have been frustrated over what they see is selling of drugs, drug use, things like that. In that case, you've got a whole judicial system where one of those properties, several arrests have been made. The process to get a person through. The cleanup of the property only took about sixty days. The activity, going through the criminal justice system, takes longer than that."