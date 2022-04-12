BILLINGS, Mont. - The City of Billings is asking the public to stay home if possible Tuesday to alleviate the burden of emergency responders during severe winter weather conditions.

A release from the City of Billings said in a release the dispatch center is swamped with phone calls, creating a scarcity among police, fire and emergency resources.

MSU Billings closed both campuses and is cancelling classes for the rest of Tuesday. They will continue normal business hours and class schedules Wednesday.

At this time, Public Works adjusted its snow plow schedule to 12-hour shifts. Snow plowers are plowing residential areas in the Heights and will work their way clockwise throughout the city.

The airport is open; however, commuters should take extra time to arrive there and check with their carrier for delays before going to the airport.

The MET Transit buses were delayed from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m., but they are back to their normal routes.

The Billings Public Library cancelled senior outreach visits, all bookmobile deliveries, and library programs. The Lego competition is postponed, and the tech lab is closed.