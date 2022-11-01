City of Billings announces partial reopening of landfill building following January's fire

BILLINGS, Mont. - The east end of the Billings Regional Landfill building is reopening beginning Wednesday.

The City of Billings Public Works Department said in a release crews have fixed damages to the east end after a fire that happened in January.

The public may drop off general household garbage at the landfill building beginning 8 a.m. Wednesday.

When costumers arrive, they will still enter and stop at the scales with instructions to the appropriate location based on garbage type. The City of Billings Public Works said there will be more signs posted with instructions.

Costumers are asked to come in through the large overhead east door, leave trash next to one of the available holes and exit the landfill through one of the south doors back to the outbound scales.

The City of Billings Public Works said the traffic may fluctuate depending on costumer volume--keep in mind the tipping floor is at a third of its capacity.

Repairs for the west end of the landfill building will start later this year, according to the City of Billings Public Works, and its reopening is slated for late spring or summer 2023.