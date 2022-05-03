BILLINGS, Mont. - Business owners in Billings now have the power to contact towing services to immediately remove vehicles instead of having to wait five days.

“If the wrecker company chooses not to tow it, and they can’t find a wrecker company to tow it, then they can report it to the Billings Police Department as an abandoned vehicle, and then we will come out and place a five-day sticker on it. After the five days is up, then they can call us back and we will come out and we will tow the vehicle for them,” Billings Assistant Police Chief Neil Lawrence said in a release from the City of Billings.

The release from the City of Billings said if the Billings Police Department tows the vehicle off the property, the city will collect the expenses.

However, a business owner contacting a towing company that can tow the vehicle will become a civil matter among the business owner, the tow company and the vehicle owner.

Business owners can hire the towing company of their choice, but they can call BPD dispatch at (406)657-8200 only if they need to.

“They should only turn to the city if a wrecker company isn’t going to tow it,” Lawrence said.