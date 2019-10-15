City Council votes to skip competitive bid process, begin removal process of boulders from Laredo Place

Tonight, city council members voted unanimously to declare an emergency on the Laredo Place rockslide which means the competitive bid process has been waived and removal of the boulders from the road can begin.

In order for the rocks to be removed, a boulder that is posing a threat to homes in the area must first either be removed from the Rims or pinned to the Rims before contractors can begin the removal process of the boulders from the road.

The estimate for the removal process is $200,000 and will come from gas tax funds.

Public Works says they hope to be done with the removal process by the end of fall.