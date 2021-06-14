BILLINGS - On Feb. 2, the intersection of Rimrock Road and Virginia Lane was closed for several hours after a car accident took the life of a teenage girl. Now, City Council will vote on awarding a bid that would create a traffic light at the intersection.

Billings Police say 17-year-old Christine Croft was driving a Toyota Camry with her 14-year-old sister when they collided with a Dodge 1500 truck at that intersection.

Yellowstone County Coroner Cliff Mahoney says Christine died at the scene due to blunt force trauma injuries.

City Engineer Mac Fogelsong says, periodically, the city looks at the signal priorities, which can be resident requested or traffic demand related, "and that one was on the list, meaning that the traffic warranted a signal there. And that was well before the accident."

Fogelsong says they began drafting a design for a traffic light at the intersection in the fall of 2020. Along with the traffic signal, the city is looking to update pedestrian accessibility ramps, improve the sidewalks, traffic signage and pavement markings.

"So, big picture, they're going to probably start here in July and we're hoping they're going to be done mid to end August," he said.

After advertising the project in April, the city received two bids. The lowest was $221,892 from Elcon Corporation.

Monday night, city council members will decide on whether to award the contract to Elcon Corporation or not.

If the city council decides to reject all bids and the project is not awarded, the traffic light will not be constructed.