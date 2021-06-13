BILLINGS, Mont. - City Council is meeting Monday to discuss permanently increasing the public safety levy to 44 mills by 2023.

If fully implemented, $9.2 million would be generated into the police and fire departments and also into services like mental health and code enforcement departments.

Billings Police Chief Rich St. John has been vocal in the past few months about the necessity for increased funding for the BPD.

According to BPD statistics, there were over 96,000 calls to service in 2020, a ten-year high for Billings.

If the new mill levy is passed it would mean a property tax increase for homeowners. One local homeowner says she would not support the public safety mill levy considering the city passed a new levy in September last year.

"I own multiple homes, and so it affects me on a big scale here, I have two homes and a property we pay taxes on every year. I mean it's like, we're just coming out of a pandemic and you want to ask us to raise our taxes again," says Sarah Hernandez.

If City Council does approve the ordinance the new public safety mill levy will be on the November 2021 ballot.