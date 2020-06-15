City Council meets to discuss proposed city-wide budget cuts with next week's vote looming

BILLINGS, Mont. -- Monday night's City Council meeting was vital as the council members continued their discussion on the proposed budget cuts they will vote on at their meeting on the next week.

Included in the proposed cuts are cuts to police and fire which combined, totals just under $1.2 million. Each department would see a reduction in their fuel budget with the police department reducing personnel by 6 and the fire department by 8.

Administrative positions followed totaling $1 million with almost $800,000 coming from the removal of Lean Six Sigma.

The biggest cut would be to the Parks and Recreation Department at about $1.2 million. Making up a majority of that $1.2 million would be the loss of 5 full time positions, 109 seasonal positions and the closing of all public pools and wading pools.

The City Council will meet June 22nd to either adopt or reject the proposed cuts. If the cuts are passed, they will go into effect as early as July 1st.

