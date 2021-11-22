BILLINGS — City council members put the finishing touches on some medical marijuana regulations Monday night.

A big focus was on zoning, and now it's official: Dispensaries have to be 1,000 feet away from religious institutions, primary and secondary educational facilities and public parks.

The Zoning Commission wanted to change that to 600 feet and limit the distance from residential districts down to 350 feet.

The city council rejected those ideas once already, and the 1,000 foot rule is now in place.

Exactly eight medical dispensaries will be allowed in city limits, but Mayor Bill Cole says the set-up process for those shops is what the council will focus on next.

"One of the things that still remains to be done is to figure out the cost structure. So, what will the application fees be, the licensing fees, and the renewal fees?" Mayor Cole said.

Mayor Cole also said he hopes the council will have the cost structure for licenses set up before the end of the year.

Things like marijuana transportation, cultivation and testing will still be allowed in city limits.