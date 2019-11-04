After City Council unanimously adopted the priorities for 2019/2020, they deemed the need to improve the safety of Billings as their highest priority.

The objectives of the public safety levy that was proposed in August includes reducing crimes, saving lives and improving the overall quality of life in Billings.

The two departments that received much attention at tonight's work session were the Billings Fire and Police Departments.

City administrator Chris Kukulski provided a recap of the immediate needs for each department that were addressed in the October 7th work session along with diving into the projected five year needs of each department.

Some of the resources that would be given to the fire department if the levy is passed would include additional staff and administrators along with the creation of an eighth fire station by 2022.

When getting into the five year needs, council members began asking Fire Chief Bill Rash about how the department would utilize these additional resources.

Rash said the fire department would reduce their response times to calls by approximately two minutes as their current response time sits at nearly seven and a half minutes while the standard response time is four minutes.

In term of the police department, Chief St. John made it very simple, objective dictates tactics.

Chief St. John would go on to say that if people or council members want more police on patrol that he would have more officers out whether it be on foot, bike or by squad car.

St. John said their goal is a 25% reduction of crimes.

We will continue to provide coverage and updates of future public safety mill levy meetings both on air and online.