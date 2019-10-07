City Council holds work session about proposed public safety levy

Monday night the Billings City Council held a work session to address the overall goals of the proposed public safety mill levy that would appear on this spring's ballot.

The proposed public safety levy would effect six major departments in Billings; Billings Police Department, Billings Fire Department, 911 operations, municipal courts, legal offices and the code enforcement division.

The public safety levy would address immediate and long term needs of each department according to city administrator Chris Kukulski. Anything defined as an immediate need would be addressed over 1-3 year time frame while other less pressing needs would be addressed within a 10 year time frame.

The meeting addressed concerns within the Billings Police and Fire Departments, specifically with lack of staff. According to data released by the City of Billings response times and certain crimes have increased over the last several years.

The 911 operations center would also receive additional operators to help with these issues.

The city attorney's office would receive additional attorney's and legal assistants.

The code enforcement division would obtain additional enforcement officers as Kukulski wants them to be more proactive within the community.

The municipal courts have no immediate needs identified but long term will need an additional judge, along with a bailiff and other required staff.