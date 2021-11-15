BILLINGS — On Monday night, Billings City Council members talked about a new rec center during their work session.

The Parks and Rec Department tells us they're looking at a piece of land on the South Side of the city, just east of Amend Park.

At the City Council meeting, a presentation was given on the master plan for the rec center. According to survey data in Yellowstone County, a gymnasium, pools and an ice rink are some of the top items people want.

"There's not enough space here in Billings to serve the youth sports community in general. The facilities that we have in the city are limited, and they're difficult to come by because so many people are trying to use those same facilities," Billings local Johnny Winter said.

But there's still a big question on the cost of the whole project.

"It's going to take 50 to 60 million dollars, there's no way around this. To get all the components, and then engage the entire community," a Billings resident said during public comment.

There were some numbers thrown out during the meeting, and project costs range from $34 million to $102 million, depending on the size of the rec center.

City officials speculate it could take about half a million dollars a year in operation costs.

"You got to do courts, you got to have a water component and an ice component, you have to engage the entire community or else you'll lose support and it'll never go anywhere," another Billings local said.

At this time, there's still not a budget for the project. It could be weeks before we know an official bottom line for the building.

Mayor Bill Cole also says there's no set funding source yet, except for some TIFF funding.

City Administrator Chris Kukulski said he'd like to see City Council make a vote on the plan before the end of this year.