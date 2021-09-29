BILLINGS — The Billings Chamber of Commerce hosted a City Council candidate forum Wednesday night with five seats up for grabs in November's municipal election.

The candidates discussed everything from the capitol improvement plan, big public projects and energy efficiency.

But the most popular topic was the public safety mill levy.

"They talked about economic drivers, both of those institutions have a great opportunity to drive a lot. It was very interesting to me, as someone who works at MSUB, that there was not a lot of conversation about working with the higher education partners in town and expanding that relationship with both colleges," MSUB Employee Nick Schmidt said.

Schmidt gave us his initial reactions after attending the candidate forum at the Alberta Bair Theater. He thinks the two main colleges in town should've been a bigger part of the discussion.

But he says the biggest topic of the night, was the upcoming ballot question on funding for first responders.

"There was an agenda talking about the south Billings improvement district and the public safety mill levy," Schmidt said.

Jamie Hovey says she had other reasons for making her way down to the forum.

"One of the big ones was the diversity and inclusion. That was a little bit of a question, as well as a rapid fire question, of a yes or no," Hovey said.

She says she wants to make sure she’s able to make an informed decision to shape the future of the city she calls home.

"Seeing some of the big needs that we need, as young professionals, it's something we are new to," Hovey said.

She wants more events like this, for transparency.

"I do feel more confident, obviously learning more about this and coming to these things, and it gives you more information. So, I think when you're more informed, you're more confident in who you're voting for," she said.