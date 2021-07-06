BILLINGS - When House Bill 701 became law, local governments were given some flexibility on how to handle recreational marijuana in city limits.

A big theme at the City Council meeting was regulating marijuana businesses.

This could impact how many dispensaries you see in the future.

The council eventually has to make a choice: Will they create new rules for marijuana dispensaries, or go through the election recall process on approval of cannabis businesses?

If the council eventually decides to regulate the industry, there could be several topics that follow, like limiting marijuana businesses to specific areas of the city.

There could also be a cap on how many cannabis business licenses are issued.

Legislators changed I-190 so cities could put more regulations on marijuana if they wanted to.

"There was language in 190 that said that the city could not put unreasonable restrictions on adult use marijuana, they just basically struck through that. So, I think there's a lot of latitude in the legislature to be very restrictive with the number of licenses," Deputy City Attorney Karen Tracy said.

If the council takes the regulatory approach, they could also decide if zoning rules for medical marijuana dispensaries should be less restrictive than the rules for adult-use locations.

No final decisions have been made at this time.