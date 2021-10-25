BILLINGS — Monday night at the Billings City Council meeting, members discussed zoning for retail marijuana dispensaries and broadening the areas where dispensaries could be allowed.

Dispensary caps were also a hot topic.

City Council members discussed a ballpark estimate of eight possible dispensaries that would be allowed to operate in Billings, but that's not official.

There was also talk about limiting dispensary numbers, even if Yellowstone County does not.

Jointly, Council members passed a resolution to keep dispensaries 1,000 feet away from churches, schools and rehab centers.

Some public comments made during the meeting centered around issues that have popped up in states like Colorado.

"Some businesses got really upset when dispensaries ended up relocating next to them. With safety declining, we also heard about the challenges of burglaries with manufacturing processes," one Billings resident said.

Limiting THC levels was also part of the discussion, and Billings voters will decide if recreational marijuana is sold in the city at all, on Nov. 2.