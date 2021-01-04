BILLINGS - Yellowstone County Health Officer John Felton provided a COVID-19 update at Monday night's city council meeting.

Felton reported that even with the Thanksgiving holiday behind us, Yellowstone County is seeing a decline in the average number of cases.

Felton said we won't know if there will be a surge from Christmas and New Year's gatherings until later in January.

In terms of administering the COVID vaccine, Felton said we are still in the first tier, which includes health care workers and other critical frontline workers.

He said right now the demand to be vaccinated in Montana far outweighs the supply of vaccines, but as time goes by, he suspects the state will have a more consistent supply.

