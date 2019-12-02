City Council, city staff continue discussions on public safety safety mill levy

Now in their fourth discussion regarding the public safety mill levy, Billings City Council and city staff have come together to once again work on laying the ground work for the levy.

At previous work sessions, council members raised concerns they had in regards to funding for departments listed on the levy such as the fire and police departments.

Of the revisions made by city staff, they have proposed to scale back the public safety investment plan. This would mean that minor changes would come to municipal courts and the fire department cutting roughly five positions that would save abut $500,000 per year.

City staff also reduced the law enforcement requests by 12 officers which saves approximately $1 million. The proposed change to the police department would then provide an additional two officers around the clock for each of the first three years then adding one officers each of the final two years as part of the five year needs.

Possible solutions city staff have come up with to generate additional revenue sources include increasing municipal infractions. The current typical cost of a municipal infraction is about $110 per offense but under Billings Municipal Code a civil penalty up to $300 could be imposed.

If council were to adopt the local code changes increasing the minimum fee, each additional $50 would generate an estimated $200,000 annually.

Another proposed revneue source is cost recovery for police and fire services. For example, if the city were to charge a $100 fee for emergency service calls, the police department would potentially generate $175,000 while the fire department could generate $350,000.