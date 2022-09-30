BILLINGS, Mont -- Earlier this month organizations specializing in preventative care for homelessness, substance abuse, and mental health crisis attended a City Hall meeting to propose why they should receive money from 2021 public safety mil.

This week, city council has chosen two organizations to be awarded funds.

The Continuum of Care and MontanaRescue Mission were chosen to receive over $280,000.

City Administrator Chris Kukulski and he tells me what factors were taken into consideration to ensure homeless people here in the Magic City have a safe place to go this coming winter.

"both the Continuum of Care and Montana Rescue Mission had submitted written proposals to city council to consider is all through the public safety conversations in 2020 and 2021 we talked very openly about the need to make investment in these areas." Chis says.

This is a service that is used during the winter months when it is crucial for those without housing to find shelter. Chris says "Last winter seemed to hover 40 TO 60 when we had our truly coldest nights individuals were very willing to make sure they got into the shelter."

He adds, money from the mil levy will also help support services that will ease the pressures on first responders. Saying, "There will be required reports and information all of which to help us do the best job we can both providing services and helping our officers and our fire fighters and first responders who today are the primary individuals dealing with the effects of homelessness."