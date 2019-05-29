City Council approves new water and sewer rates: so where is the money going?

Billings City Council unanimously decided to increase water and wastewater rates and fees at their meeting on Tuesday night. KULR-8's Spencer Martin broke down the rate increase and explains where that money is going.

According to City of Billings Public Works Deputy Director Jennifer Duray, the primary rate increase drivers for the city are inflation, increasing regulations, an aging system, and vast infrastructure needs.

"Every year the cost of buying chemicals and paying staff continue to increase and so inflationary increases for providing water and treating wastewater are inevitable," said Mayor Bill Cole.

Of those reasons, the primary factor for the rate increase are infrastructure needs, specifically the West End Reservoir and Treatment Plant project.

Duray said that project will add critical water storage that the city needs to stretch water downtime from days to months.

"Great need for increased water storage capacity because now we only have a few hours of water storage in the system if we were to lose access to the Yellowstone River because of a oil spill or a ice jam or some other natural disaster, natural or man made disaster and that's not acceptable. This will give us more than four months of water storage in an emergency as well as providing a beautiful recreational area that will help grow our local economy," Mayor Cole said.

So how much will your water and wastewater rates increase to pay for this project among those other factors? Well, it will be about two cents per flush says public works.

For the average single family resident, the water rate will go up $2.80 for fiscal year 2020 and $1.82 in fiscal year 2021.

Wastewater rates will increase by 2.9 percent in FY 2020. In FY 2020 the average resident would see their rates increase by 78 cents per month. It will go up 65 cents in FY 2021.

Both of those increases are calculated by combining the volume metric and the fixed rates together. In total, the average-residential customer will feel a combined impact rate of $3.58 in FY 2020, a 5% overall increase. And in FY 2021, they'll see a $2.47 or 3.5% increase.

Costs needed to finish building a $75 million wastewater treatment facility in the Heights is included in the proposal.

An estimated $167 million in costs for the new West End Water Reservoir and Treatment Plant is also included. However, Mayor Cole said right now they city doesn't know the exact cost of that project.

"Well we know it's going to cost a lot and so if we don't start raising those funds now, we won't have the money available and the council did prioritize this to move quickly and so we could always ratchet the rates down we hope we wouldn't have to ratchet them up but you're correct in that we don't have the exact numbers," said Mayor Cole.

An amendment was passed by city council to separate an exact percentage allocated from passed increased water rate, to the West End Reservoir and Treatment Project.

Once the cost of the project is paid off, that portion of the water rate will be removed from water bills.

However, that exact percentage can't be determined until the project goes to bid and is contracted out. Mayor Cole said right now he's heard the project will break even in approximately 20 years.

"Very premature at this time I mean we have rates based on our estimate of what the project will be what we have just begun design of the reservoir and we haven't even started the water treatment plant yet so it could end up being hopefully not, but it could end up being somewhat higher than what we were anticipating," said City Public Works Director, Dave Mumford.

Mumford said they hope to begin construction of the reservoir in 2022, and construction of the treatment plan by 2023.

Mumford said public works will need some time to figure out how to itemize the West End Reservoir Project to show rate payers how much they are paying straight towards the project.

Mumford added, as more research is done, and bids come into play, rates could need to increase once again.

This water rate increase will become effective July 1st, and will be reflected on August bills.