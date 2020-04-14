RED LODGE, Mont. — Together, we can do this. Five words. A simple and powerful phrase being used to unify and entire town. "After so many weeks of being pent up in your houses and everything, we thought this is a great way to just unify the community and get some positivity out there," says Red Lodge Mayor William Larson.

A city widely known for its ski resort now has a new calling card. Larson says "started out just as a business, trying to get them in the business windows, get people into the businesses, support our restaurants and those types of things. It's expanded to where we have whole blocks having contests of who can have as many of those in their windows as we can."

While many people are still adjusting to the new reality in the wake of the Coronavirus pandemic, the town is banding together to help make things easier for their neighbors with messages of support. Pam Peterson, pastor at Red Lodge Community Church says "we know we have to do this. We know it's the best for everyone and we have simply agreed together to hold each other up the best we can."

As the times ahead remain uncertain, one thing seems to be for certain according to Mayor Larson and Pam, Red Lodge will be just fine. "I think the sign says it all. Together we can do this, and we can," says Larson, as a community we are going to make it through this and we're going to come out of it and we are moving forward."