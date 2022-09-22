Press release from Montana State University Billings

MSU BILLINGS NEWS—City College at Montana State University Billings and Accelerate Montana announce their partnership and the addition of the rapid training course Job Site Ready. City College at MSUB is the newest Montana institution to partner with Accelerate Montana to offer the Job Site Ready course which provides training opportunities to the Billings community and future skilled trainees to the region’s construction trade.

The Job Site Ready course is designed to quickly train Montanans in the entry-level skills needed to join Montana’s booming construction trades. The course can be completed in 45 hours total and has 30 hours of self-paced online modules. After completing the online modules, students participate in 15 hours of hands-on training. The final 15 hours to complete the course is offered at City College between October 1-2.

Over 70 trainees have completed the Job Site Ready program, with more expected as they expand offerings in additional locations around the state. Former trainees are now working in industry, beginning apprenticeships, and working towards degrees in the construction trades at colleges across the state.

“We are excited to be a part of this program and to offer this first Job Site Ready course in the Billings area,” said David Nedrow, instructor in construction management at City College. “This program can help address the ongoing and increasing demand for qualified workers in the construction industry and provides an excellent pathway for entry to a rewarding career. With completion of this program, students will be set up to move directly into the construction workforce or to pursue further training and education through degree and certificate programs already in place at City College."

Katherine Lechman, Job Site Ready program manager, welcomes City College as a new partner and location for the course and noted that the skills the program delivers are crucial for Montana’s construction industry. "We are thrilled to offer this program with City College for the first time. Not only does this allow us to expand our presence in a new region of the state, but City College is also uniquely qualified to train participants in the construction trades. The construction sector in our state continues to grow and so do excellent career opportunities at all levels. I would encourage anyone who is interested in exploring a career in the construction trades to consider this opportunity."

Job Site Ready courses are already available in a few locations around the state of Montana, with upcoming on-site dates this fall at both Missoula College (October 1-2) and Gallatin College (September 24-25). Registration is open now for the on-site training dates, and students are encouraged to register early to complete the online portion of the curriculum ahead of the on-site training programs at all three locations. Additional locations will be added throughout the fall as other institutions and college partners come onboard. Rapid Training Programs in other sectors such as healthcare, technology, and manufacturing are being added, and will be announced soon.