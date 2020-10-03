BILLINGS, Mont. - Nearly a hundred Yellowstone County residents gathered in Huntley Saturday for a veteran fundraising event.

The Citizens 4 Our Veterans Fundraiser has a car show, live auction, and more, to help support local vets.

“seeing the people out here, the car show is awesome, it’s awesome," said Richard Myers, Local Veteran.

Hosted by Citizens 4 Our Veterans, a non-profit, that raises funds to assist local vets.

“Everyone here is a volunteer, nobody gets paid for anything, 100% of our proceeds does go back to the veterans," said Tamy Lucas, Secretary Treasurer for Citizens 4 Our Veterans.

Lucas says Saturdays event can help struggling veterans pay rent, buy a car or purchase an airline ticket, to name a few.

“they do a super good job for us, everybody does a good job for us," said Myers.

Residents seemed more than happy to join the live auction, where they could bid on a variety of items, including some handmade quilts, all to give back to those who have served.

“There is a lot of people out here that are veterans, Vietnam veterans, Korean veterans, all the veterans, I thank them all," said Myers.

“We need to really stand behind the people that protect us.," said Lucas.