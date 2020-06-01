Church communities come together to help find items stolen from priest

BILLINGS, Mont. - The church community in Billings is coming together to help a former priest after thieves stole precious items from his truck. Social media posts from various churches are asking everyone to keep an eye out.

Father Wayne Pittard says Friday night he forgot to close his garage and patio door. The next morning he went out to the garage and to his dismay saw his truck door wide open. Upon closer inspection, Pittard says they stole two bags that were in his front seat. While one bag held his coats and gloves, the other contained his chalice and patten, sentimental items he's had for almost 37 years.

Father Pittards says while there is no monetary value for these items, they are still sacred vessels.

"Whoever takes them, they don't take away the memory, they don't take away that my folks did this. That they were special, they will always be special. But I'd like to have them back, if I don't, I'll move on, I'll always have that memory."

If anyone finds the chalice and patten, Father Pittard says you can drop them off at his front door, St. Pius church or any church in Billings.