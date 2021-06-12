Church bells ring, marking the five year anniversary of the Pulse nightclub shooting

Church bells rang in Orlando Saturday in memory of the 49 people who were shot and killed five years ago at a gay nightclub.

The somber memorial was held at the First Orlando Church.

The name of each victim was read.

Five years ago, the gunman killed 49 people at the Pulse Nightclub during a three-hour standoff with police.

At the time, it was the deadliest mass shooting in modern US history.

The pastor of First Orlando Church offered a prayer for the victims and their families.

US Senators passed a bill earlier this week designating the site of the former nightclub as a national memorial.

President Joe Biden is expected to sign t into law.