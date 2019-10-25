Chronic wasting disease in deer, elk, and moose

BILLINGS, Mont. -- October 26, 2019 is the first day of big game hunting season, and Montana Fish, Wildlife, and Parks is stressing the importance of safety. But it's not just loaded firearms that can pose a danger this year.

Bob Gibson with Montana, Fish, Wildlife, and Parks says hunters should also look out for deer, elk, or moose with chronic wasting disease.

"It's a neurological disease," says Gibson, "it is not a virus or a bacteria or something that you can get an antibiotic for. They get skinny, their ears droop, they slobber, they walk in circles, and they die and it's always fatal. If a deer has chronic wasting disease it never survives it."

Gibson says CWD was found in Carbon County in 2017, which sparked an entire plan for how to deal with CWD statewide.

"It's devastating to the deer herds and so we don't want it to spread. But there's also a concern if you're a hunter because you don't want to eat meat from a deer that has chronic wasting disease."

He says hunters should never carry the brain, spine, or head of an animal outside of the area it is killed to prevent the disease from spreading. He also says to always get the animal tested before eating it.

Gibson says FWP locations around Montana can collect samples of the deer, elk, or moose from hunters and send it off to a lab for testing.

Although there is no evidence that CWD can infect humans, FWP still recommends to get the animal tested before eating it. Gibson also wants to remind hunters to stay safe, legal, and ethical during this hunting season.