MALTA, Mont. - Chronic wasting disease (CWD) has been detected in a cow elk harvested by a hunter in hunting district (HD) 622.

Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks (FWP) says this is the first detection of CWD in an elk in northeast Montana and is the second CWD-positive animal detected in HD 622, the first being a mule deer buck that was harvested by a hunter in 2020.

This year, HD622 is within the priority surveillance for CWD.

Hunters who harvest an animal where CWD is known to exist are recommended to have the meat tested and not eat the meat.

FWP offers several locations around the state where FWP staff will take samples for hunters. These resources and others can be found at fwp.mt.gov/cwd.