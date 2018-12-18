Chronic Wasting Disease could be changing the way you hunt

Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) dates back several hundred years and is no stranger to the U.S.

However, here in Montana, it’s still relatively new.

CWD was first “officially” discovered back in the 1960’s in Colorado.

After its discovery, researchers noticed it began spreading to other mid-western states; the most viable source being an older buck.

It wasn’t until about fifteen years ago that Montana’s FWP received federal grant money to start testing for the deadly disease.

However, FWP lost the funding about five years ago and the testing came to a stop.

Shortly thereafter, there were reports of CWD in Canada along the Canadian/Montana border, which is where FWP believes the source of Montana’s CWD problem began.

Jumping forward to 2016, the government reinstated Montana’s grant funding for CWD testing and surveillance.

The first reported sighting of CWD in Montana was Southeast of Billings.

Slowly, more cases began to show up across the state.

Today, two years later, there are twenty-six confirmed cases across the state of Montana; twenty of which are along the hi-line.

According to Montana’s FWP, if certain areas become too infected, they’ll be forced to approach the issue in a more aggressive manner.

“If we need to be real proactive in an area because the prevalence is high, then we will take that seriously, and go in there and you know, put pretty liberal hunting regulations in place or other avenues of maintaining those populations and maintaining that prevalence at a low level,” stated Gary Bertellotti, Regional Supervisor of Region 4 FWP.

Currently, the plan is to simply detect prevalence and regulate the infected areas.

At the moment, Montana’s FWP is surveying regions 2,4, and 6.

Looking forward, FWP plans on testing region seven around Miles city next year.