BILLINGS, Mont. -- A few months ago, large boulders tumbled off the Rimrocks, destroying everything in their path. Neighbors say the rock slide was frightening, but that doesn’t mean they aren’t joining in the holiday spirit.

Baar and his partner have been living underneath the Rimrocks for a little over a year. He says they've always had concerns about living so close to the Rims, but decided their beauty is worth the risk.

“Yeah, it’s a little leary," says Baar, "but when we saw this home and this property, we fell in love with it and our concern was that it was under the rims, so we always had that in the back of our minds.”

Even so, they aren't letting their worry get in the way. The couple spent time decorating their home while also keeping tabs on the most updated information. The Billings Symphony Orchestra and Chorale even chose their house as one of the Holiday Tour of Homes.

“I know it’s kind of frightening to live under the rims but we certainly do enjoy it and we’re not moving and we’re going to hopefully enjoy Christmas just like we would if it didn’t happen.”