Christmas trees for charity

BILLINGS- The Knights of Columbus in Billings are selling Christmas trees to support several local charities.

Phil Zeeck has been selling the Christmas trees for about 12 years now. He said it's something to look forward to every year.

He said the tree sales support several charities, including: Family Promise of Yellowstone County, Family Services, St. Vincent de Paul, LaVie, Special Olympics, Special Bowlers, the Food Bank, and Coats for Kids.

He added, "Every dime that's on this lot that comes into us goes to charity."

"The need is extreme this year," he said.

"So, the need has been kids coming to school without coats. Fortunately, the weather has been fairly mild, but teachers tell me the need is great there. Obviously, Family Services and the Food Bank are having shortages, so they'll take anything we can give them."

The tree lot is open 2-8 p.m., Monday to Thursday, and 10 a.m. -8 p.m., Friday through Sunday. They are located on the corner of 18th and Broadwater.