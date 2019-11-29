BILLINGS, Mont. - With Thanksgiving officially over and Christmas right around the corner it's that time of the year to find yourself a Christmas tree and there's no shortage of locations to buy Christmas tree's here in Billings.

On Black Friday most people are out retail shopping cashing in on those massive discounts and deals but it also marks the start of an uptick of Christmas tree sales.

The roughly four to six week gap in between Thanksgiving and Christmas is the only time you see Christmas tree's for sale in giant parking lots or other businesses such as the S-Bar-S Building Center in Lockwood.

"Christmas tree sales definitely tick up after Thanksgiving. A lot of people choose to put up Christmas tree's the first week after Thanksgiving," said S-Bar-S Marketing Coordinator Nadine Robertson.

While christmas tree prices are up around the nation, it seems the price hike hasn't hit this vendor.

"I don't know about the Billings area, but ours haven't gone up. We usually bring in 100 to 120 Christmas tree's. And if you don't arrange that very early with the Christmas tree suppliers they don't have any by this time of the year, they're booked out. In fact we had a hard time getting all of our Christmas tree's this year," Roberts added.

This Christmas tree vendor also gives back to the community by donating some of the proceeds to a local boy scout troop.

"Ten dollars from every Christmas tree sold at S-Bar-S goes to boy scout local troop number 52. And we have boy scouts here on the weekend to help load and pick out Christmas tree's too," said Roberts.

There are multiple places to buy Christmas tree's that donate to local charities as well. One of them being the Knights of Columbus as well as many others throughout Billings.