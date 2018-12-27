Bright n' Beautiful, a local non-profit organization, is holding its annual Christmas tree recycling program. You can drop off your undecorated Christmas tree December 26 to January 21.

Christmas tree mulch benefits ZooMontana, the Yellowstone River Parks Association and other organizations in our area.

If you're not sure where to take your tree, here are the locations:

In Billings, you can drop your trees off at Schnitzer Steel, Rocky Mountain Compost, ZooMontana and Hanser's Automotive.

In Laurel, you can take your tree to Magnum Development. In Lockwood, you can go to Lockwood School. In Huntley, go to United Methodist Church. Finally, go to Shephard High in Shepard.