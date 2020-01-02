Christmas Tree recycling available at nine locations

Christmas tree Recycling is going on right now at nine locations in Billings and the surrounding area. Trees will be accepted until January 21. A list of drop off locations is available here. The trees will be mulched on Valentines Days, 2020.

Joanie Tooley, executive director of Bright n' Beautiful said, "There are thousands of trees on sale during the Christmas season, so if we could just get most of those back and reverted back to nature, we would be happy. Keep them out of the landfill."

ZooMontana and the Montana Audubon Center will benefit from the free mulch created by the trees.

Anyone interested can also pick up some of the free mulch. If you are interested, please contact Rocky Mountain Compost.

Tooley said it's important to remove all decorations from the trees prior to dropping them off. She said last year about 2800 Christmas trees were recycled.