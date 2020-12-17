BILLINGS - The Yellowstone County Christmas Tree Recycling Program will begin Saturday, Dec. 26 and continue through Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021.

Starting the day after Christmas and running through Jan. 21, folks are encouraged to drop off their un-bagged and undecorated trees at one of nine convenient locations listed below. The collected trees are then transported to Rocky Mountain Compost for grinding into pine mulch to be used in creating bedding for animals and refreshing trails at ZooMontana, Montana Audubon Center and other natural settings around the county throughout the year.

“Recycling your Christmas tree is a great way to extend the giving season,” says Joanie Tooley, Executive Director of Bright n’ Beautiful. “Say goodbye and thank you to your tree and start the new year fresh by doing something good for our bright and beautiful community.”

The Christmas Tree Recycling Program is a joint project of Bright n’ Beautiful, the City of Billings, Yellowstone County and the City of Laurel as well as valued community partners ZooMontana, Republic Services, Schnitzer Steel, and Hanser’s Automotive.

Drop off locations are:

Billings:

ZooMontana, 2100 South Shiloh Road

Schnitzer Steel, 1100 6th Avenue North

Hanser’s Automotive, 430 South Billings Boulevard

Rocky Mountain Compost, 3060 Farley Lane

Billings Landfill, 5240 Jellison Road

Laurel:

Thompson Park parking lot, East 6th Street and First Avenue

Lockwood:

Lockwood School parking lot, 1932 US Highway 87E

Shepherd:

Shepherd High School parking lot, 7842 Shepherd Road

Huntley:

United Methodist Church parking lot, 149 Peritse Avenue

They remind you to remove all decorations and deliver your tree in its natural state.